MADRID Jan 22 A corruption scandal in Spain
involving state-run water contract company Acuamed claimed its
first political casualty on Friday as a junior minister from
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria's office
resigned.
Santamaria said Frederico Ramos de Armas had decided to
stand down after he was linked to an investigation into Acuamed,
which police say had fraudulently allocated building projects
and falsified certifications to fatten contractor payments.
Police raided the offices of Acuamed, which comes under the
Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Environment, across Spain on
Monday and arrested 13 people. The company's director resigned
the day after.
"(He) handed me his resignation this morning in order to
defend his honour and in strict compliance with the law,"
Santamaria told a news conference on Friday.
The former environment minister is the latest politician
implicated in Spanish corruption scandals linked to how public
and private contracts were awarded during the boom years before
an economic slump triggered by the 2008 property crash.
The public backlash against such scandals has taken its toll
on Spanish politicians, with the traditional parties on the
right and left ceding votes in an inconclusive Dec. 20 general
election to newer forces campaigning against graft. The country
remains without a government as political parties discuss
possible coalitions.
