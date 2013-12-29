MADRID Dec 29 Spanish police on Sunday said
they had arrested eight people suspected of helping to steal
more than $60 million from banks worldwide by hacking into
credit card processing firms and withdrawing money from cash
machines.
The arrests are one of the biggest breakthroughs yet outside
the United States in connection with a series of global bank
heists, coordinated across numerous countries by cells which
withdrew millions of dollars in a matter of hours.
Spanish police said in a statement they had detained six
Romanian citizens and two Moroccans on the outskirts of Madrid,
and seized 25,000 euros ($34,400) in cash as well as around
1,000 blank credit cards, IT material and jewels after several
building searches.
The statement said the global hacking gang had been
controlled by a single person, who had been arrested in Germany.
The police could not be reached for comment on when the alleged
mastermind had been detained.
German prosecutors said in May they had arrested two Dutch
citizens suspected of taking part in a $45 million cyber heist
involving two Middle Eastern banks.
Prosecutors in Duesseldorf could not immediately be reached
for comment on Sunday.
The Spanish police statement said they had acted with the
help of an unnamed U.S. security agency.
"The bulk of the organization based in Spain has been
dismantled when it was starting to regroup to carry out an
attack similar to previous ones, in various European Union
countries and including in Japan," the police said.
They said the ringleader was an IT expert who hacked into
the databases used by credit card processing firms and could
modify security settings, including PIN number restrictions and
withdrawal limits, before getting cells worldwide to fake credit
cards using some of the information.
The swiftness and scale of the heists was revealed earlier
this year, when U.S. prosecutors arrested seven men suspected of
the Middle Eastern bank thefts.
Around $45 million was stolen in several attacks using faked
cards bearing the names of two banks, prosecutors said, with
some $40 million raided from ATMs in 24 countries in just over
10 hours in February.
Spanish police said on Sunday 446 withdrawals took place in
Madrid during a February raid, with the Spanish-based arm of the
ring obtaining $400,000 in a heist totalling $40 million. They
did not confirm which banks had been involved.
Previous raids had involved withdrawals in other Spanish
cities and global takings by the crime ring amounted to over $60
million, they said.
Six further people were arrested and charged in the United
States in November in connection with the million Middle Eastern
bank theft.
($1 = 0.7258 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Additional reporting by Alexandra
Hudson in Berlin; Editing by Erica Billingham)