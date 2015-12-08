MADRID Spanish police on Tuesday arrested two people suspected of recruiting fighters for Islamic State in the Canary Islands and the northeastern region of Catalonia, bringing to 100 the number of suspected Islamist militants detained this year.

The man and the woman, both with Morrocan nationality, had distributed Islamic State recruiting material through the Internet and had made death threats in Spain and France, the Interior Ministry said.

Spain has stepped up its efforts to stop citizens joining Islamic State since the fatal gun attacks at satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris at the beginning of the year.

Police have made several arrests in Spain linked to jihadist networks since the Nov. 13 Paris attacks in which 130 people died.

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)