BRIEF-UDR prices $300 mln of senior unsecured notes due 2027
* UDR Inc - notes were priced at 99.764 pct of principal amount plus accrued interest from june 16, 2017 to yield 3.528 pct to maturity
MADRID May 21 Spain's government has hired the consultancies Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger to audit its ailing banks, the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The valuation will be carried out in two steps. Firstly, the auditors will stress test the entire sector by the end of June.
Secondly, the government will hire three independent auditors to review in detail and indvidually the banks' health.
The results will be made public within the next few months, the ministry said.
* Thoma Bravo announces strategic growth investment with acquisition of Riskonnect