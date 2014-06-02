MADRID, June 2 New car sales in Spain rose 16.9 percent in May from a year ago, the ninth straight month of increases, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Monday.

A government subsidy scheme, which gives buyers of new vehicles a rebate for turning in old cars, has helped buying.

A total of 82,483 cars were sold in May, Anfac said. Sales in the first five months of the year were up 16.3 percent on the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Sarah Morris)