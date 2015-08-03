MADRID Aug 3 Spanish air traffic controllers
will suspend strikes in August to avoid disruptions in one of
the busiest months for tourist arrivals, but could resume them
in September, unions said on Monday.
Controllers held four days of partial strikes in June and
July in protest against sanctions by airport operator Aena
on 61 air controllers in Barcelona.
The USCA union representing controllers said in a statement
it was yet to reach a deal with airport authorities and would
decide next month whether to resume the strikes, which were held
for several hours on each of the designated days.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Tom Heneghan)