Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
MADRID Oct 17 Spain's bad bank could be widened beyond real estate to include non-performing consumer loans, Economy Ministry sources said on Wednesday.
The maximum size of the bad bank, set up to house toxic real estate assets from a 2008 property crash, will be 90 billion euros ($118 billion), although the final size will likely be considerably less, the sources said.
"The 90,000 figure is a maximum buffer, the final figure will be substantially smaller," one of the sources said.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.