MADRID Oct 17 Spain's bad bank could be widened beyond real estate to include non-performing consumer loans, Economy Ministry sources said on Wednesday.

The maximum size of the bad bank, set up to house toxic real estate assets from a 2008 property crash, will be 90 billion euros ($118 billion), although the final size will likely be considerably less, the sources said.

"The 90,000 figure is a maximum buffer, the final figure will be substantially smaller," one of the sources said.