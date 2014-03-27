MADRID, March 27 Spain's "bad bank" Sareb, where Spanish lenders transferred around 50 billion euros of real estate assets as part of their efforts to clean up balance sheets, on Thursday reported a 261 million euros ($359.8 million) loss for 2013.

Sareb said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)