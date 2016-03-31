MADRID, March 31 Spain's "bad bank" Sareb on
Thursday posted a loss before tax of 472 million euros ($537
million) in 2015 as it booked new charges to cover for its loans
portfolio.
Created in 2013, Sareb took on 50 billion euros in land,
buildings and loans from bailed-out lenders with a goal of
drawing a line under Spain's banking and property woes and sell
assets back to the market.
But the vehicle has been struggling since then with a
complex business and financial structure.
It said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) was 1.24 billion euros after a revised
1.73 billion euros a year earlier.
That translated into a tiny 0.33 million-euro profit but
only thanks to tax credits.
Sareb also said it had made in 2015 additional provisions of
2.04 billion euros and would propose to shareholders the
conversion of 2.17 billion euros in subordinated debt into
capital.
($1 = 0.8790 euros)