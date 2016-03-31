MADRID, March 31 Spain's "bad bank" Sareb on Thursday posted a loss before tax of 472 million euros ($537 million) in 2015 as it booked new charges to cover for its loans portfolio.

Created in 2013, Sareb took on 50 billion euros in land, buildings and loans from bailed-out lenders with a goal of drawing a line under Spain's banking and property woes and sell assets back to the market.

But the vehicle has been struggling since then with a complex business and financial structure.

It said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 1.24 billion euros after a revised 1.73 billion euros a year earlier.

That translated into a tiny 0.33 million-euro profit but only thanks to tax credits.

Sareb also said it had made in 2015 additional provisions of 2.04 billion euros and would propose to shareholders the conversion of 2.17 billion euros in subordinated debt into capital. ($1 = 0.8790 euros)