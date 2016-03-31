(Corrects in paragraph 4 to say bailed-out lenders included Bankia (not Santander and Caixabank)

By Angus Berwick

MADRID, March 31 Spain's "bad bank" Sareb, created to clean up the finance sector, revealed its third year of losses on Thursday, falling further short of its initial prediction to make a profit in its second year and eating deeper into its capital reserves.

A further hit to Sareb's reserves could force the government to step in to inject new capital, given commercial banks are reluctant to do so, raising the risk of its remaining 43.5 billion euros of assets ending up on the state's balance sheet.

Sareb unveiled a 472 million euro ($538.08 million) loss before tax for 2015, and sources from inside the bank said it was "reasonable" to expect a profit in 2017 but not before.

Set up in 2012, Sareb took on 50 billion euros in land, buildings and loans from bailed-out lenders such as Bankia with a goal of selling the assets back to the market.

The vehicle, which is owned by the government and Spain's banks, however is still lumbered with tens of thousands of assets which may be hard to sell, including undeveloped land in rural areas and unfinished apartment blocks.

Its finances in 2015 were hit by provisions of 2.04 billion euros on problematic loans, on top of 968 million euros it had already set aside, after it revalued its portfolio and had to write off just over 3 billion euros worth of assets.

The loss booked for last year was, however, significantly below a revised 1 billion euro loss announced in 2014.

The bank said it would burn through more capital as losses continued, but Sareb pointed to increasing land sales as a positive despite a slowdown in selling off residential property.

Sareb said it would propose to shareholders the conversion of 2.17 billion euros in subordinated debt into capital, to shore up its depleted finances after setting aside money for the new provisions.

After the conversion, the bank would have 1.4 billion euros of subordinated debt left to cover future losses, with its total capital now close to half what it was when Sareb was founded.

"The risk of further recapitalisation needs cannot be ruled out," wrote the European Commission in a report on the Spanish financial sector in January.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 1.24 billion euros after a revised 1.73 billion euros a year earlier, translating into a tiny 330,000-euro profit but only thanks to tax credits. ($1 = 0.8781 euros) (Editing by Julien Toyer and Clelia Oziel)