(Corrects in paragraph 4 to say bailed-out lenders included
Bankia (not Santander and Caixabank)
* Losses total 472 million euros for 2015
* To make additional provisions on loans of 2.04 bln euros
* To convert 2.17 bln euros of subordinated debt into
capital
By Angus Berwick
MADRID, March 31 Spain's "bad bank" Sareb,
created to clean up the finance sector, revealed its third year
of losses on Thursday, falling further short of its initial
prediction to make a profit in its second year and eating deeper
into its capital reserves.
A further hit to Sareb's reserves could force the government
to step in to inject new capital, given commercial banks are
reluctant to do so, raising the risk of its remaining 43.5
billion euros of assets ending up on the state's balance sheet.
Sareb unveiled a 472 million euro ($538.08 million) loss
before tax for 2015, and sources from inside the bank said it
was "reasonable" to expect a profit in 2017 but not before.
Set up in 2012, Sareb took on 50 billion euros in land,
buildings and loans from bailed-out lenders such as Bankia
with a goal of selling the assets back to the market.
The vehicle, which is owned by the government and Spain's
banks, however is still lumbered with tens of thousands of
assets which may be hard to sell, including undeveloped land in
rural areas and unfinished apartment blocks.
Its finances in 2015 were hit by provisions of 2.04 billion
euros on problematic loans, on top of 968 million euros it had
already set aside, after it revalued its portfolio and had to
write off just over 3 billion euros worth of assets.
The loss booked for last year was, however, significantly
below a revised 1 billion euro loss announced in 2014.
The bank said it would burn through more capital as losses
continued, but Sareb pointed to increasing land sales as a
positive despite a slowdown in selling off residential property.
Sareb said it would propose to shareholders the conversion
of 2.17 billion euros in subordinated debt into capital, to
shore up its depleted finances after setting aside money for the
new provisions.
After the conversion, the bank would have 1.4 billion euros
of subordinated debt left to cover future losses, with its total
capital now close to half what it was when Sareb was founded.
"The risk of further recapitalisation needs cannot be ruled
out," wrote the European Commission in a report on the Spanish
financial sector in January.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) were 1.24 billion euros after a revised
1.73 billion euros a year earlier, translating into a tiny
330,000-euro profit but only thanks to tax credits.
($1 = 0.8781 euros)
(Editing by Julien Toyer and Clelia Oziel)