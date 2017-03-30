* Losses total 663 mln euros for 2016
* Sareb chairman does not expect profits in future
* Sareb initially predicted a profit in its second year
(Adds quote from chairman and details)
By Jesús Aguado
MADRID, March 30 Spain's "bad bank" Sareb,
created to clean up the country's finance sector, reported its
fourth consecutive annual loss on Thursday, due to a squeeze on
margins and rising costs.
Sareb, set up in 2012 to take on around 50 billion euros
($53.68 billion) in land, buildings and loans from bailed-out
banks, made a 663 million euro loss for 2016. It restated its
loss for 2015 to 103 million euros due to accounting
changes.
Chairman Jaime Echegoyen said that with current financial
and operating costs of 1.2 billion euros it did "not seem
reasonable" to expect Sareb to turn a profit in the foreseeable
future. Sareb had initially predicted it would make a profit in
its second year of operation.
Sareb has a mandate to sell the assets it holds in the 15
years from when it was established.
Sareb's gross margin - the difference between losses and
gains it made on sales of assets - fell 46 percent to 664
million euros.
The bank managed to increase its total revenues by 1 percent
to 3.9 billion euros in 2016 against a backdrop of a slight
recovery in the Spanish real estate market.
The bad bank, jointly owned by the government and Spain's
banks, has had to book provisions against its results to reflect
changes in the value of the assets it holds which has eaten into
its capital reserves.
But in December, the Spanish government passed a law with
more favourable accounting terms which allowed Sareb to boost
its capital to 4 billion euros from 1.7 billion euros in 2015.
($1 = 0.9315 euros)
(Editing by Angus Berwick and Jane Merriman)