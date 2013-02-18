BRIEF-Wells Fargo's David Carroll to retire
* Wells Fargo & Co - Jonathan G. Weiss to lead wealth and investment management, join operating committee
MADRID Feb 18 Spanish banks' bad loans reached 10.4 percent of their oustanding portfolios in December, down from a record high hit the previous month, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Monday.
Loans that fell into arrears dropped to 167.4 billion euros ($223.5 billion) in December, pushing the bad loan ratio down from 11.4 percent reached in November 2012.
($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)
BOSTON, June 1 Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge funds continued to make money in May, leaving its Third Point Partners L.P. fund up 9.9 percent for the year and its Third Point Ultra Ltd. up 16.1 percent, according to an investor update.