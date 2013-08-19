DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
MADRID Aug 19 Spanish banks' bad loans as a percentage of total credit rose to 11.6 percent in June, the highest level on record, Bank of Spain data showed on Monday.
The ratio was up from 11.2 percent in May and has been steadily increasing since a drop-off at the end of last year when lenders transferred toxic property assets to Spain's so-called bad bank.
