MADRID Nov 6 The Bank of Spain said on
Wednesday that the country's banks would have to make an extra 5
billion euros ($6.7 billion) in provisions against losses on bad
debts due to changes in the way refinanced loans are treated.
Earlier this year the regulator told lenders to reclassify
more of their refinanced loans as non-performing ones. The
figure, based on a first review of data provided by Spanish
banks, is at the lower end of the 5 billion to 10 billion euros
in provisions lenders were expected to have to make.
The Bank of Spain, which said banks would be able to absorb
the hit, added that the amount of non-performing refinanced
loans had grown about 20 billion euros after the changes, to
92.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7421 euros)