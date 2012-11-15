MADRID Nov 15 Spain's state-run "bad bank", set up to take on and manage the soured property assets of the country's banks, will be chaired by Belen Romana, a source in the Economy Ministry said Thursday.

Romana was previously Spain's candidate to head the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the euro zone rescue fund.

The former director-general of the Treasury had also been linked to the open European Central Bank board position as the European Parliament pushes for a female member on the male-dominated board.

The bad bank is a condition for Spain to receive up to 100 billion euros in European aid for crippled lenders. Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday he expected to apply for between 35 billion and 40 billion euros of that aid.

The bad bank, due to be up and running by the end of November, will have a maximum asset volume of 90 billion euros. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Nigel Davies; Editing by Mark Heinrich)