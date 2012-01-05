BRIEF-Bains de Mer Monaco FY net loss widens to 36.4 million euros
* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 32.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF 31.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
MADRID Jan 5 Spain's incoming conservative government said on Friday that setting up a bad bank to ring-fence toxic property assets had never been on its agenda. (Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Sonya Dowsetting)
* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 32.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF 31.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* AEye announces $16 million Series A funding from Kleiner Perkins, Airbus Ventures and Intel Capital