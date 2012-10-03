BRIEF-Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development appoints Ziad Elchaar as CEO
June 4 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
(Corrects details on equity part of bad bank)
MADRID Oct 3 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday that private investors would make up at least 55 percent of Spain's 'bad bank' aimed at hiving off soured property assets from banks' balance sheets.
Speaking in parliament, he said the bad bank will mostly be made up of debt, with the 10 percent equity component subscribed by private investors and the state. More details would be given in the coming days for the entity which is expected to be up and running by the start of December, he said. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Nigel Davies; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
June 4 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate in modest volumes on Sunday after the Brent oil price fell back below $50 a barrel at the end of last week, offsetting a rise in global stock markets.