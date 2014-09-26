By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado
| MADRID, Sept 26
MADRID, Sept 26 Spain's "bad bank" is close to
allocating lucrative contracts to manage its 50 billion euros
($64 billion) of troubled property assets, with five firms,
including some owned by foreign funds, among the favourites,
sources said.
Property management firms owned by U.S. private equity
groups Centerbridge Partners, Apollo Global Management,
TPG and Cerberus Capital Management are among
a group of finalists and favourites to win the contracts, two
sources familiar with the process said.
Solvia, the real estate platform of Spanish lender Sabadell
, is also among the five lead contenders, they said.
Under the contracts, Sareb - as the bad bank launched last
year to clean up the financial sector is known - would receive
money upfront from the winning firms, though it would have to
pay fees to them over several years.
Sareb may raise around 1 billion euros from outsourcing the
contracts, two of the sources said.
The vehicle, which is partly backed by the government, paid
around 200 million euros in fees last year to nine bailed-out
banks which transferred their soured real estate loans and
housing and have so far retained the contracts to manage them.
Sareb declined to comment, as did most of the firms. Apollo
and Centerbridge could not immediately be reached for comment.
The process should close in the coming weeks. "It's not an
easy thing to negotiate how the fees work for every contract,
that is still taking some time," one of the sources said.
BETTER MARGINS
Set up after Spain requested a 41.3 billion euro bailout
from Europe for its weakest banks, which were hit by a prolonged
property slump, Sareb made a loss in the first year and has
another 14 to run.
It is stepping up sales of houses and land to individuals,
where it can make better margins than selling big packages to
specialist distressed funds which request steep discounts. But
it also has running costs and debt payments to handle.
Sareb took on about 200,000 assets, 80 percent of which were
property loans, while the rest are housing developments,
shopping centres, commercial buildings and land.
The assets have been split into four packages and three or
four firms will be chosen to manage them, the sources said. Many
of the foreign funds in the running already manage housing in
Spain after buying property management platforms from banks, in
a bid to profit from the country's battered real estate sector.
Apollo operates via Altamira, in which it bought a majority
stake from Santander ; Cerberus owns Haya Real Estate,
Bankia's former property manager; Centerbridge
operates through Aktua; and TPG owns 51 percent of Caixabank's
Servihabitat.
Seven groups put in final bids, two of the sources said,
after the auction initially drew more interested parties.
Abanca, formerly NCG Banco, which was bailed out in the
crisis, was among final bidders and could still be a contender
to manage some of the assets, two other sources said. Abanca
declined to comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.7846 euro)
