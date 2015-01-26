(Adds source on Sareb business plan, challenges for new boss)
MADRID Jan 26 Spain's "bad bank", launched two
years ago to clean up the financial sector after a deep crisis,
on Monday named number two executive Jaime Echegoyen as chairman
after his predecessor resigned.
The bad bank, known as Sareb, was set up after a European
bailout of Spain's weakest banks and took on about 50 billion
euros ($56.30 billion) of soured real estate assets with the aim
of eventually selling them off.
Sareb said in a statement on Monday that Chairwoman Belen
Romana was stepping down after "resigning voluntarily". It would
not comment further on why Romana, who has a background in
public office and has worked in the Spanish Treasury, was
leaving.
Echegoyen joined Sareb as chief executive a year ago from
the Spanish unit of British bank Barclays. A source at
Sareb said Echegoyen would be working on presenting a new 2015
business plan for Sareb in the coming months.
Sareb hit a number of teething problems in its early days,
after it had to sift through incomplete records for the
thousands of houses and loans it took on from rescued banks.
Property investors and bankers said it had progressed well,
however, considering how quickly it had been pulled together
after the European bailout.
Its challenge now is to try and make a profit, after debt
and start-up costs pushed it into a loss in its first year,
which had been expected.
Sareb has been ramping up sales of flats and office blocks
as well as loans in recent weeks, though sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters last month Sareb was likely to make its
second annual loss in 2014, after being hit by charges on
falling property prices.
($1 = 0.8882 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah Morris and Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah
White; editing by Susan Thomas)