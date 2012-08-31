BRIEF-TCG BDC says plans to make an IPO of 9 mln shares of common stock
* TCG BDC Inc- announced that it plans to make an initial public offering of 9 million shares of its common stock
MADRID Aug 31 Spain does not see significant further losses for banks that transfer soured property assets to a bad bank to be run by the central bank, an economy ministry official said on Friday.
However, the official added that provisions made by Spanish banks earlier this year to cover losses on property assets would not be a floor for transfers to the bad bank.
The source added that public participation in Spain's bad bank, an asset management company that will take on banks' damaged property assets, will be limited to a maximum of 50 percent.
* Tiger Management Llc reports 5.68 percent passive stake in T2 biosystems Inc as of may 25 - sec filing