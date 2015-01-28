Jan 28 Spanish "bad bank" Sareb says:

* expects to have ended 2014 with 5 billion euros in revenues

* expects core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of 1 billion euros for 2014

* will have paid back 5.4 billion euros of debt in 2013 and 2014 (Reporting By Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)