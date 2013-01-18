UPDATE 1-KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 bln, seeks bigger deals
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
MADRID Jan 18 Spanish banks' bad loans reached 11.4 percent of their outstanding portfolios in November, continuing their upward trend and hitting a new high, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Friday.
Loans that fell into arrears rose to 191.6 billion euros ($256 billion) in November, pushing the bad loan rate up from the 11.2 percent registered in October. ($1 = 0.7486 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.8 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.8 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7