MADRID Jan 18 Spanish banks' bad loans reached 11.4 percent of their outstanding portfolios in November, continuing their upward trend and hitting a new high, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Friday.

Loans that fell into arrears rose to 191.6 billion euros ($256 billion) in November, pushing the bad loan rate up from the 11.2 percent registered in October. ($1 = 0.7486 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)