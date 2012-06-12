(This article first appeared on June 11 on the website of the
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)
By Keith Mullin
LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Spain has just pulled off one of the
biggest con tricks in Eurozone history, aided and abetted by
Germany.
Actually, to be clear, Spain was handed a
zero-conditionality (at the government level) bailout that
Mariano Rajoy, the country's deeply deluded prime minister who
even into the weekend claimed the country didn't need rescuing,
was forced to take by Germany.
What happened over the weekend was simple: against the run
of its own guidance and resolution framework, Eurozone officials
put bondholders and EZ taxpayers squarely on the hook for the
painful aftermath of the squalid, rampant and barely-concealed
speculation of Spanish banks and regional authorities in
infrastructure and real-estate development and in housing.
Economy minister Luis de Guindos said over the weekend that
because the bail-out is a credit-line to FROB it won't be
included in Spain's deficit calculations. If that's the case,
it's yet another gross EZ falsification.
The bank bailout is badly thought-out and looks like a
hastily constructed stop-gap. Which it is. If I were sitting in
Dublin, Athens or Lisbon, I'd already have sent enraged emails
to Brussels and Berlin entitled: "Bailout renegotiation. When do
we sit down?".
When Jose Manuel Barroso unveiled EZ bank recap guidelines
last October - see my blog: Is Barroso's bank recap plan
workable? of Oct 13 2011 - he very clearly articulated the order
in which recaps should be conducted (even if the overall plan
was not well thought through and contradictory in places). Banks
that fell below the minimum 9% Core Tier 1 Basel 2.5 capital
adequacy ratio would be required to seek capital from the market
first. If private creditors were unwilling to step in, banks
would have capital provided to them by their governments.
Only if governments were unable to provide funds would the
EFSF or ESM to provide funds. The latest scam clearly points to
a government without the resources to fund its own bank bailout,
a situation that should surely have triggered a sovereign
rescue.
In the circumstances, how pathetic and weaselly that both
Rajoy and de Guindos said the bailout was good for the euro and
refused to consider the up-to-EUR100bn of external aid a
bail-out or a rescue, choosing instead to refer to it as a
credit line for the banks (that by the way bears the same
interest rate as Greek, Irish and Portuguese bail-outs).
By the same token, how pathetic and irresponsible that Rajoy
has so far refused to seek EU funds for a bail-out that almost
everyone else sees as inevitable not because he reckons Spain
can pull through on the back of his policies but because of the
stigma that comes with it. And what on earth happened to make
Angela Merkel, that most inflexible and obstinate austerity
merchant and a stickler for the rules, go along with this
charade? I do wonder.
The positive market moves were as much if not more driven by
short covering and short-term momentum buying than by
fully-blown risk-on asset-buying. No-one believes the bank
bailout will be the end of the Spain story; or that the cash
will prevent Spain from seeking a formal bailout. The country is
committed to taking on up to EUR100bn of additional debt at the
same time as EUR100bn has fled the country so far this year and
when central and regional government debt redemptions in the
next year are in excess of EUR100bn.
And here's the most dangerous aspect of the bail-out :
because the Spanish government hasn't been bailed out, it will
still be dependent on the bond market to fund it. If the rescue
funds come - as expected - from the European Stability
Mechanism, existing bondholders will be contractually
subordinated, just when Spain needs them the most. All EZ
sovereign debt issued post-ESM will contain CACs that will force
bondholders into PSI debt write-downs in the event of a bailout.
So who gets the money?
So who will get the EZ bail-out funds? That's a big question
since Spain's banking sector is in disarray. The government has
been forced to rescue a series of banks since the crisis hit in
2008 and still has to return Banco de Valencia, CatalunyaCaixa
and NCG Banco to private hands. The sale of the first two was
scheduled to take place this month but has been postponed
pending the results of the bank audit being conducted by Oliver
Wyman and Roland Berger.
NCG, the result of a merger between Caixa Galicia and
Caixanova (Caixa de Aforros de Vigo, Ourense e Pontevedra), is
typical of the regional and multi-regional bank up-scaling
forced through by the previous government. Of course, the most
egregious example of how this strategy can fail if management
fails to take proper steps and regulators and central bank turn
a blind eye, is the case of Bankia, a seven-way shotgun marriage
fronted by CajaMadrid that went bust 10 months after going
public.
Elsewhere, the sector is in the midst of a series of mergers
that are by no means guaranteed to succeed. In fact, recent and
in-process Spanish bank mergers involve close to 30 underlying
constituent entities and I've yet to see any reliable write-down
or write-off forecasts.
Eyes are currently on a forced mega-merger that's a little
murky (well to me at any rate). Ibercaja Banco (aka Caja
Zaragoza, Aragon y Rioja) had already agreed to acquire Banco
Grupo Cajatres (Caja Aragón, Caja Burgos, and Caja Badajoz).
Liberbank (Grupo Cajastur, Caja Extremadura and Caja Cantabria)
has since joined the merger party, and speculation is that
Unicaja (originally Caja Ronda; Caja Cádiz; Caja Almería; Caja
Málaga and Caja Antequera); and Banco Mare Nostrum (CajaMurcia,
Caixa Penedès, CajaGranada and Caixa Balears) could be added to
the mix so that the ultimate parent company will be able to meet
higher provisioning requirements. The end-result from this is
far from clear.
Elsewhere, Unnim Banc (a merger of Caixa Manlleu, Caixa
Sabadell; and Caixa Terrassa) was acquired by BBVA in March so
will be off the hook, but observers aren't so confident that
Banco Sabadell (which recently acquired failed lender Caja de
Ahorros del Mediterráneo), Bankinter, or Banco Popular Espanol
(a front-runner to acquire Banco de Valencia) will be in the
clear.
So where do we go from here? Well, when it becomes clear
that the Spanish economy is still shrinking and unemployment is
still rising; and when it becomes clear that because many of the
banks have wilfully refused to recognise the full extent of
their bad loans to real-estate developers, infrastructure
companies and regional authorities, have not marked their
repossessed property properly to market, or created sufficient
levels of provisioning against bad mortgage-related consumer
debt the extent of the losses has yet to be fully exposed, the
market rally will reverse. I'd be short Bonos and stock index
futures and hammer the Germany-Spain or Spain-Italy spread for
all it's worth. Spain could be a one-way bet. But my guess would
be that that way ain't up.
(By IFR Editor-at-large, Keith Mullin)