* Comments follow signals that Spain ready to request aid
* Rajoy due to meet regional leaders later on Tuesday
* Government spokesman says not aware of PM's comments
MADRID, Oct 2 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy told regional leaders of his party that the state would
not seek a euro zone bailout this weekend, news agency Europa
Press reported on Tuesday.
Rajoy made the comments during a dinner on Monday at the
headquarters of his centre-right People's Party (PP) in Madrid,
the Spanish agency said.
"The prime minister... denied to his regional leaders he was
planning this weekend to turn to the (euro zone) rescue fund for
buying debt activated by the European Central Bank, which is
known as a bailout," wrote Europa Press, citing sources at the
PP.
European officials told Reuters late on Monday that Spain
was ready as early as next weekend to ask the euro zone and the
European Central Bank to start buying its bonds, but Germany had
signalled it should hold off.
A spokesman for the prime minister's office said he was not
aware of Rajoy's comments.
Monday's dinner between PP leaders from Spain's regions was
designed to coordinate a party stance ahead of Tuesday's meeting
between Rajoy and the country's 17 autonomous regions.
The regions are being asked to make significant extra cuts
to spending in the 2013 budget.
They were largely blamed for the failure of the country to
meet a deficit target of 6 percent of GDP last year, forcing
Madrid to set up an 18 billion euro fund to ease their liquidity
problems.