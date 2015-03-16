India's Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
March 16 Spain's Interdin:
* Says in notice on its website it has asked the stock market regulator CNMV take over its operations
* Says measure is result of bankruptcy proceedings at its parent company Banco Madrid
* Says measure means clients of the brokerage cannot open new positions, reimbursement of client funds blocked until further instructions from CNMV Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)
LONDON, May 5 The board of Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, was hit by a fresh revolt over excessive pay at its annual general meeting on Friday, after more than a quarter of investors opposed its 2016 payouts.