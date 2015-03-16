March 16 Spain's Interdin:

* Says in notice on its website it has asked the stock market regulator CNMV take over its operations

* Says measure is result of bankruptcy proceedings at its parent company Banco Madrid

* Says measure means clients of the brokerage cannot open new positions, reimbursement of client funds blocked until further instructions from CNMV Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)