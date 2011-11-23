* Bank warns losses may be larger

* Trading to resume on Nov. 24 from 0730 GMT (Adds trading resumption, background)

MADRID Nov 23 Spain's Banco de Valencia , which was taken over by the Bank of Spain earlier this week, said it has identified an initial funding gap of 562 million euros ($758 million) but warned the losses may be larger.

In a statement on Wednesday, the bank said losses related to troubled loans and assets could be larger once its loan portfolio is studied further, as required by the Bank of Spain.

The Bank of Spain said on Monday it would bolster Banco de Valencia's capital by 1 billion euros from the state-backed bank restructuring FROB fund and grant a 2 billion euro credit line before aiming to sell it off at auction

The auction process for troubled savings bank CAM, which the Bank of Spain also took over, is due to be completed sometime this week.

Banco de Valencia's shares, which were suspended from trading on Monday, will resume trade on Nov. 24 from 0730 GMT, the Spanish stock market regulator said in a separate statement.

The latest victim of Spain's property boom is the first retail bank to seek a bailout. ($1 = 0.7410 euros) (Reporting By Judy MacInnes; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)