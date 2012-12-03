MADRID Dec 3 Spain on Monday requested formally
the disbursement of 39.5 billion euros ($51.4 billion) of
European funds to recapitalise its crippled banking sector, the
Economy Ministry said in a statement.
The money - 37 billion euros for the four nationalised banks
Bankia, Catalunya Banc, NCG Banco and Banco de
Valencia and 2.5 billion euros for the so-called "bad
bank" - should be paid to the state's banking fund FROB around
Dec. 12, it added.
Euro zone finance ministers are expected to approve the
disbursement later on Monday when they meet in Brussels for
their monthly meeting.