MADRID, June 22 Spain's bank restructuring fund
said on Wednesday it made a bigger loss of around 1.3 billion
euros ($1.5 billion) in 2015, up from the previous year due to
lower valuations of its stakes in several state-controlled
institutions.
The FROB, which was created in 2009 to bail out distressed
Spanish banks, said that lower valuations in BFA, parent company
of lender Bankia, and Banco Mare Nostrum had a
negative impact of 763 million euros and 144 million euros on
its balance sheet respectively.
Additionally, the FROB, which owns 100 percent of BFA and 65
percent of BMN, also suffered losses of 415 million euros
related to its stake in Spain's bad bank, Sareb.
The FROB booked a loss of 861 million euros in 2014.
($1 = 0.8868 euros)
(Reporting By Carlos Ruano and Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus
Berwick)