MADRID Jan 20 The Spanish government said on Friday it has approved a royal decree that will give banks three months to reach agreements with customers who were sold mortgages with an interest rate floor.

The royal decree - a law fast-tracked through Parliament - is aimed at enabling clients that were sold unfair mortgages to settle proceedings with their lenders free of charge as well as avoiding costly legal proceedings for lenders.

In December, the European Court of Justice said Spanish banks must repay customers - estimated as worth 4 billion euros ($4 billion) by the Bank of Spain - in relation to these mortgages. That overturned a Spanish court ruling that had put a cap on what banks should pay.

The affected home loans had an interest rate that could not fall below a certain level, which meant customers missed out when rates dropped below that floor. ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Paul Day)