MADRID Jan 20 The Spanish government said on
Friday it has approved a royal decree that will give banks three
months to reach agreements with customers who were sold
mortgages with an interest rate floor.
The royal decree - a law fast-tracked through Parliament -
is aimed at enabling clients that were sold unfair mortgages to
settle proceedings with their lenders free of charge as well as
avoiding costly legal proceedings for lenders.
In December, the European Court of Justice said Spanish
banks must repay customers - estimated as worth 4 billion euros
($4 billion) by the Bank of Spain - in relation to these
mortgages. That overturned a Spanish court ruling that had put a
cap on what banks should pay.
The affected home loans had an interest rate that could not
fall below a certain level, which meant customers missed out
when rates dropped below that floor.
($1 = 0.9407 euros)
