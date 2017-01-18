MADRID Jan 18 The Spanish government is to give
banks three months to reach agreements with customers who were
sold mortgages with an interest rate floor or face a wave of
legal claims as well as a potential multi-billion euro hit.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, announcing the plans on
Wednesday, said the settlement proceedings would be free of
charge for customers.
These home loans had an interest rate that could not fall
below a certain level, which meant customers missed out when
rates dropped below that floor.
In December, the European Court of Justice said the banks
must repay customers more than 4 billion euros ($4.27 billion)
in relation to these mortgages, overturning a Spanish court
ruling that had put a cap on what banks should pay.
About 1.5 million customers who were sold those mortgages
are now entitled to seek their money back in the courts,
potentially creating a new legal headache for Spanish banks
which are recovering from a crisis that has cut their numbers
from around 50 four years ago to a dozen now.
The banks are expected to compensate customers for what they
lost. But most banks want to avoid making a cash payment upfront
and instead may offer an interest cut on the mortgages to spread
the cost over a longer period, banking industry sources said.
Under the scheme being discussed by the centre-right
government and the opposition socialists, it would be up to the
bank to get in touch with customers and offer them a settlement.
If after three months no deal has been reached, customers
would then still be able to file a complaint.
The new regulation is due to be approved on Friday.
($1 = 0.9377 euros)
(Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer and Jane
Merriman)