* New law gives banks 3 mths to reach deal with customers
* Cost to banks estimated at 4 bln euros
* Banks may offer alternative to cash compensation
By Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Jan 20 The Spanish government said on
Friday it had approved a royal decree that will give banks three
months to reach settlements with customers who were sold
mortgages with interest rate floors that were not clearly
explained.
The royal decree - a law fast-tracked through Parliament -
aims to allow customers that were sold these mortgages to agree
some form of compensation with their banks free of charge. It
also aims to prevent a wave of lawsuits against the banks.
These home loans were sold with an interest rate that could
not fall below a certain level, which meant customers missed out
when rates dropped below that minimum.
In December, the European Court of Justice said Spanish
banks must compensate customers who took out these mortgages,
overturning a Spanish court ruling that had put a cap on what
banks should pay.
The Bank of Spain has estimated the cost to the banks at 4
billion euros ($4 billion).
The banks must now contact customers to offer them a
settlement and have one month to set the process in motion. If
they come up with a compensation offer, customers have 15 days
to accept.
If after three months no deal has been reached, customers
would then still be able to file a legal complaint.
LEGAL HEADACHE
About 1.5 million customers who were sold those mortgages
will still have the right to seek to get their money back in the
courts, potentially creating a new legal headache for Spanish
banks and hitting their bottom line.
BBVA, Spain's second largest bank, said in December the ECJ
ruling would knock its full-year earnings for 2016 by 404
million euros.
BBVA executive chairman Francisco Gonzalez said in Davos on
Thursday that the bank would proceed according to the new law
but also said: "It is important to look at the big picture and
preserve legal security."
A spokesman for BBVA said on Friday the bank would wait for
the Spain's Supreme Court interpretation of the ECJ ruling,
expected in the following weeks or months, before deciding how
to proceed.
Banco Sabadell has said its mortgages were still
valid as they had been presented clearly. Deutsche Bank analysts
have estimated the bank could be liable for charges worth as
much as 490 million euros following the ECJ ruling.
While most banks are expected to compensate customers for
what they lost, many will aim to avoid making a cash payment
upfront.
"The consumer and the entity can agree on compensatory
measures other than cash," Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said
on Friday. He said, for example, a bank could compensate the
home owner with a reduction in future mortgage payments.
($1 = 0.9407 euros)
