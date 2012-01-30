MADRID Jan 30 Spain will pass a decree on further restructuring of the country's banking system this week, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said at a press conference on Monday in Brussels.

He said the government would also pass a draft labour law in February. Both reforms are seen as key to Spain pulling clear of the sharp end of the euro zone debt crisis.

"We're going to approve the labour reform in February. The coming week we will approve a restructuring plan for our financial system," Rajoy said. His spokeswoman clarified that the coming week meant this week.