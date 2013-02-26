PARIS Feb 26 Banks are meeting new international capital requirements in part by cutting back on lending, which is a worry for the wider economy, Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said on Tuesday.

"Banks have achieved (tougher capital ratios) by raising capital in the markets but also by contracting credit and deleveraging," he told a banking conference in Paris. "This raises a concern about the impact the regulatory overhaul may be having on credit and growth."

The governor also said he hoped that calm would soon return to financial markets after they were unsettled by the inconclusive election in Italy.