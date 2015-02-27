BRIEF-Raymond James extends 5-year, $300 mln revolving credit agreement
* Raymond James extends five-year, $300 million revolving credit agreement
MADRID Feb 27 Spain's state-controlled lender Bankia on Friday said the costs it will have to assume to compensate investors who bought into its ill-fated share sale in 2011 will be capped at 312 million euros ($350 million).
In a statement sent to the stock market regulator, the bank said it would take on the first 40 percent of total costs currently estimated at 780 million euros, while its parent company BFA would take on the remaining 60 percent if the bill were to exceed that threshold.
Bankia also said that if compensation costs ended up totalling more than 780 million euros, a new burden-sharing agreement would have to be drawn up between Bankia and BFA. ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)
