BRIEF-Element announces TSX approval of normal course issuer bid
* Element Fleet Management Corp - bid will be funded using existing cash resources
MADRID May 18 The Spanish government has hired Goldman Sachs to value Bankia and advise the economy ministry after the bank was partly taken over by the state last week, a financial and government source told Reuters on Friday.
"The government has given a mandate to Goldman (Sachs) to value Bankia and advise them," the financial source said, confirming a report on Friday in Expansion newspaper.
* Element Fleet Management Corp - bid will be funded using existing cash resources
June 8 Embattled Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Thursday it would sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals business for $930 million in cash as it looks to pay down debt.