MADRID Feb 14 Goldman Sachs has been chosen to advise Spain's bank rescue fund, FROB, on the sale of a stake in state-owned bank Bankia, three sources said on Friday.

The government is taking steps to start selling part of its 68 percent stake in Bankia, but will maintain control. Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told Reuters this week that small stakes could be sold during the year before a bigger sale in the medium-term.