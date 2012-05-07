MADRID May 7 Spain's government and the Bank of Spain are finalising a plan to clean up troubled lender Bankia , a government source said on Monday though declined to give details.

The central bank and the government were preparing a sweeping reform of the bank, which holds around 10 percent of Spanish deposits, including a large state loan and changes to the lender's management, El Pais reported on Monday. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Gonzalez)