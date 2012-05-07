BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
MADRID May 7 Spain's government and the Bank of Spain are finalising a plan to clean up troubled lender Bankia , a government source said on Monday though declined to give details.
The central bank and the government were preparing a sweeping reform of the bank, which holds around 10 percent of Spanish deposits, including a large state loan and changes to the lender's management, El Pais reported on Monday. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Gonzalez)
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding