MADRID Feb 14 Spain's securities regulator said on Thursday that a suspension on trading in Bankia shares would be lifted at 1030 GMT.

Trading in the stock was suspended just before 0800 GMT, after a newspaper report said that the nationalised lender's shares would be valued at 0.01 euros each in a recapitalisation.

Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB, which controls Bankia, dismissed the report, saying it had not yet decided on a valuation. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Clare Kane)