MADRID Feb 28 Spain's rescued lender Bankia
on Thursday posted a net loss of 19.2 billion euros
($25.2 billion) for 2012.
The bank, which along with its parent group BFA requested 18
billion euros in European funds last year to rebuild its
capital, said it had booked provisions of 26.8 billion euros
last year.
Bankia was born out of the merger of seven savings banks
that were highly exposed to Spain's property sector, which
crashed five years ago.
The Bankia-BFA group as a whole made losses after tax of
21.2 billion euros in 2012. The group said that figure would
drop to 19.4 billion euros if trading gains from a pending
exchange of hybrid securities were taken into account.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)