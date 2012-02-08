MADRID Feb 8 Spain's Bankia expects to meet the government's requirements for provisioning in the banking sector without outside help, Chairman Rodrigo Rato said on Wednesday.

"Bankia will comply with the government's requirements and will do so with its own resources, and will comply in the period set out by the government in 2012 to clean up bank balances," Rato told reporters at a conference. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary)