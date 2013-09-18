MADRID, Sept 18 Spain's state rescued lender
Bankia is in exclusive talks with the brokerage GVC to
sell its own broker affiliate as part of its efforts to shore up
capital, a source involved in the deal said on Wednesday.
The sale, which the source said could be closed next week,
is worth between 20 million and 40 million euros ($26.7
million-$53.4 million), according to media reports.
A Bankia spokesman declined to comment.
The lender received 18 billion euros in European aid after
it was brought down by its massive exposure to a collapsed real
estate market and is under pressure to sell assets and clean up
its books.
($1 = 0.7491 euros)
