MADRID Dec 11 The Bank of Spain said on
Thursday it had acted correctly in its supervision of
state-rescued lender Bankia, which has come under
scrutiny after an official report alleged that Bankia presented
erroneous accounts in 2011, the year it listed its shares.
Bankia, formed from the merger of seven savings regional
savings banks, was bailed out less than a year after the
flotation, which saw most of the shares sold to thousands of
small investors.
A report released last week as part of a court investigation
said that Bankia had presented error-strewn accounts for 2011,
including the incorrect classification of some property loans.
The Spanish central bank said on Thursday that it oversaw
"credit entities based on the information elaborated by the
banks themselves and taking into account the economic data
available."
"Management decisions are the exclusive responsibility of
(the banks') administration bodies and management teams," the
statement added. The central bank said that it acted
independently from the government.
Earlier this week, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, from
the ruling People's Party (PP), told parliament Bankia's
flotation under the previous administration had been "a
political decision", adding that the Socialist government had
pushed for the listing to happen and made supervisors look the
other way.
At the time of the listing, Bankia was run by a former
centre-right People's Party (PP) economy minister, Rodrigo Rato,
although the government was Socialist.
Spain's current PP government has distanced itself from
another scandal at the former savings bank, which in October
announced a probe into alleged tax-free use of company credit
cards for personal expenses.
With a general election due in 2015, Bankia is still at the
centre of concerns regarding corruption and the immunity of the
political elite to a crisis which has left many Spaniards poorer
and an unemployment rate of 24 percent.
Bankia has returned to profit under new management since its
bailout, but is still majority-owned by the state.
