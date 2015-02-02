BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
MADRID Feb 2 The final bill for compensating shareholders that invested in Spanish lender Bankia's ill-fated public listing in 2011 should range between 300 million and 500 million euros ($566 million), three sources familiar with the matter said.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said that Bankia and its main shareholder, the Spanish state, were discussing a burden-sharing agreement and that a deal would be reached "in the next few days."
However, a spokeswoman for the treasury ministry said it "would oppose anything that would cost taxpayers money".
($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Sarah White)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.