MADRID Feb 13 Spain's High Court on Friday ordered state-rescued Bankia and several former executives to deposit 800 million euros ($911 million) in the next month against potential liabilities related to the bank's public listing.

Some former managers at Bankia are under investigation as the court probes whether Bankia's 2011 stock market flotation was flawed. Hundreds of thousands of small-time investors lost money after Bankia requested a government bailout less than a year later after the listing. ($1 = 0.8781 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)