MADRID Jan 30 Spanish state-controlled lender Bankia has postponed the reporting of its 2014 earnings while it awaits a decision by the bank restructuring fund FROB on potential litigation related to its public listing in 2011, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Bankia, and its parent company BFA, was due to report earnings Feb. 2.

The bank listed in July 2011 but had to bailed out by the government less than a year later, wiping out investments by hundreds of thousands of small investors.

Spain's High Court has been investigating Bankia's flotation though the case has yet to go to trial.

