MADRID Jan 19 Bankinter, posted
a 20.2 percent rise in 2011 net profit on Thursday, with a
resilient performance of core lending activities allowing it to
meet its own targets despite dire operating conditions for the
banking sector.
Net profit rose to 181.3 million euros versus 176 million
euros expected in a Reuters poll.
Spain's eighth-biggest bank by market capitalisation said
its bad debt rate stood at 3.24 percent of total assets, versus
2.87 percent in 2010. Bankinter is much-less exposed than its
peers to the bad property debt which has burdened the sector
since a real estate bubble burst in 2007.
