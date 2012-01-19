MADRID Jan 19 Bankinter, posted a 20.2 percent rise in 2011 net profit on Thursday, with a resilient performance of core lending activities allowing it to meet its own targets despite dire operating conditions for the banking sector.

Net profit rose to 181.3 million euros versus 176 million euros expected in a Reuters poll.

Spain's eighth-biggest bank by market capitalisation said its bad debt rate stood at 3.24 percent of total assets, versus 2.87 percent in 2010. Bankinter is much-less exposed than its peers to the bad property debt which has burdened the sector since a real estate bubble burst in 2007.