* Net 181.3 mln euros vs 176 mln euros in Reuters poll

* Bad debts 3.24 pct vs 3.12 in Sept

* To provision up to 70 mln euros to meet government demands (Adds estimated provisioning needs, shares)

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Jan 19 Bankinter raised net profit by a fifth last year as it met core lending targets, though levels of bad debt climbed steadily amid dire operating conditions for Spanish banks.

Lenders are waiting for the new government to present a detailed plan for a sector damaged by years of indiscriminate lending during a property boom that ended four years ago.

Economy Minister Luis De Guindos has said he expects banks to set aside around 50 billion euros ($64 billion) to counter losses from these troubled assets.

Bankinter, less exposed than its peers to bad property debt, estimates it will have to provision up to a further 70 million euros to meet any new government demands, CEO Maria Dolores Dancausa said at a news conference on Thursday.

Until now the bank has provisioned to cover 36.3 percent of its foreclosed asset portfolio, amounting to 484.4 million euros, versus the 50 percent which the government has said it plans to implement.

Billions of euros in foreclosed property and soured loans to developers are sitting on banks' balance sheets, draining their capital and hindering their ability to lend to people and businesses.

Net profit at Bankinter, Spain's eighth-biggest bank by market capitalisation, rose 20.2 percent to 181.3 million euros, beating the 176 million expected in a Reuters poll.

That was backed by a fall of just 1.3 percent in net interest income, what it makes on core lending activities. Its loan book grew 2 percent in the year.

Bad debts, however, climbed to 3.24 percent of total assets, against 3.12 percent in September and 2.87 percent at end-2010.

By 1125 GMT, Bankinter's shares were up 2 percent to 4.98 euros, tracking gains across European markets after strong demand at Spanish and French government bond auctions.

($1 = 0.7802 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Additional reporting by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Tomas Gonzalez, John Stonestreet and David Hulmes)