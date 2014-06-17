SANTANDER, Spain, June 17 Spain is looking at
extending a law enacted in March which helps struggling
companies cut debt and avoid bankruptcy to firms already in the
liquidation process, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on
Tuesday.
The rules were designed to ease loan refinancings by making
it harder for small creditors to veto deals between companies
and their lenders and create a mechanism for creditors to write
off part of the debt.
The amendment would be passed in the next few weeks, de
Guindos said.
"We will establish a process so that offers can be made for
companies in insolvency proceedings ... with substantial debt
reductions to improve creditors' positions and keep the company
afloat," de Guindos said during a conference in the north of
Spain.
Hundreds of Spanish companies have been forced to the wall
since a property bubble burst in 2008, leaving millions out of
work and firms struggling to sell goods and services to
cash-strapped consumers.
The law allows, among other points, companies to cut debts
if 75 percent of their lenders agree to take losses, or
"haircuts". Creditors not in agreement would be forced to accept
the deal.
