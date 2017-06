MADRID, June 19 A second, more detailed audit of Spanish banks will be released on July 31, as initially scheduled, a spokesman for the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

"There won't be any delay in completing the audit of Spain's banks," the spokesman told Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday, a source at the Bank of Spain had said the audit would be delayed to September.

The results of the first part of the audit are still expected by June 21.