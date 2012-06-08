BRIEF-Keycorp names Christopher Gorman and Donald Kimble as vice chairmen
* Keycorp - named Christopher M. Gorman and Donald R. Kimble as vice chairmen
MADRID, June 8 Spain's Economy Ministry said on Friday that the first independent audit of its banking system, which will detail how much extra capital needs it requires, would be completed by June 21.
A second, more detailed audit of the banks would be completed by July 31, the ministry added in a statement.
* Arch Capital Group Ltd. announces secondary public offering of 6,381,410 common shares